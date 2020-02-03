Entegris (ENTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. Entegris has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading