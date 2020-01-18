Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

Entegris has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

ENTG opened at $56.23 on Friday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

