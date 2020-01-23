Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.79

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 128816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Entegris by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

