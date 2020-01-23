Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.79

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.79 and last traded at $126.26, with a volume of 33921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 682,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,436,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 640,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

