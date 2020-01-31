Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $124.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.18.

NYSE ETR traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $131.72. 755,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,533. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 78.6% during the third quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 454,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,291,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

