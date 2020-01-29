Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.49

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.49 and last traded at $129.42, with a volume of 71369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after purchasing an additional 524,428 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 160,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?