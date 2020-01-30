Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Peter Rayno Buys 1,650 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Peter Rayno bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $54,763.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,019.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EBTC stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $385.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

