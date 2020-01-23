Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

EBTC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

