Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $386.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

