Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the bank will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

EFSC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 69,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

