Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 1,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 39.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

