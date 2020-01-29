Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

EFSC opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

