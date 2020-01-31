Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

E stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

