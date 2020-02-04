Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague Purchases 19,700 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EPD opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,491,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,418 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,115 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 296,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

