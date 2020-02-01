Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $27.28. Enterprise Products Partners shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 9,229,104 shares.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 41,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

About Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

