Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 641,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Entravision Communication has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Entravision Communication news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 148,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,731.70. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,862.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 187,953 shares of company stock worth $333,877. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

