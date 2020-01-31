Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s share price rose 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 296,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 129,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

In other Envela news, Director Allison M. Destefano acquired 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 23,739 shares of company stock worth $34,679 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envela stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Envela as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader