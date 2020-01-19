Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Sells $371,250.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $568,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

NYSE:ENV opened at $70.59 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,053,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 148.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,535 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

