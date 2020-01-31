Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Sells $1,080,150.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

