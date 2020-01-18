Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) dropped 5.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $69.87 and last traded at $70.59, approximately 678,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 357,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Specifically, Director Anil Arora sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $290,492.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,053,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes