Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Trading Down 6.5%

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, 2,198 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 61.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envision Solar International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Envision Solar International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

