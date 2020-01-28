Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,215,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,304,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,769,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $5,673,000.

NVST traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. 3,199,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,749. Envista has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

