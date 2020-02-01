Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72.

Shares of NVST traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,693,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,077. Envista has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

