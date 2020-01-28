Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Envista has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

