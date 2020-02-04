EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,427,000 after acquiring an additional 382,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $98,557,000 after acquiring an additional 350,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

