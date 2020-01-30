EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 10,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.64. 449,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,885. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

