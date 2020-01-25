EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.95.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 858,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in EOG Resources by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 79,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

