EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $219.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,691,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,351,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 276,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $5.77 on Friday, hitting $232.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,349. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $236.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

