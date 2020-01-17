EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $263.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

NYSE EPAM traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.83. 7,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,764. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $133.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

