EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $233.88

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.88 and last traded at $232.43, with a volume of 266300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.81.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.88.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

