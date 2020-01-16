EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Trading Down 2.3%

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.51), 2,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 32.03 and a quick ratio of 32.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.86. The company has a market cap of $63.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

