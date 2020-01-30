Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Insider Sells $53,757.20 in Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shefali Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of Epizyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.68. Epizyme Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. Analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Epizyme by 33.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Epizyme by 17.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

