Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Insider Shefali Agarwal Sells 1,843 Shares

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shefali Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of Epizyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Epizyme Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Epizyme by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

