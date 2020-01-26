Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Cowen

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target raised by Cowen from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.68. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

