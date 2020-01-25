Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wedbush

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Epizyme stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 3,890,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,914. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.68. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

