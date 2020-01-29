Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $22.40. Epizyme shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 68,192 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,216 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Epizyme by 57.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 635,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

