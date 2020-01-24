Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $25.51. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Epizyme shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 2,107,646 shares.

EPZM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 43,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

