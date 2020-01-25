ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.40 Million

Brokerages predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce $393.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $345.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of PLUS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. ePlus has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ePlus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 42.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 199,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 78.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com