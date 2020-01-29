ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $120,981.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ePlus by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 78.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 430.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,169. ePlus has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

