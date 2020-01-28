EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces $0.38 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,024. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

