EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 803.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

