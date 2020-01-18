EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $4.41 per share for the year.

EQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $30.17 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $47.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,503 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,389 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,478,000 after purchasing an additional 923,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 838,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,175,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 321,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

