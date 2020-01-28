EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE EQM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 440,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.98. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.81%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com