EQT (ASX:EQT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.46

EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and traded as low as $31.02. EQT shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 7,321 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.48 million and a PE ratio of 28.75.

EQT Company Profile (ASX:EQT)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

