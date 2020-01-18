Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $134.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.27.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EFX traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.03. 836,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. Equifax has a 52-week low of $101.49 and a 52-week high of $153.62. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 332.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread