Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $154.42. 481,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,134. Equifax has a 1-year low of $104.47 and a 1-year high of $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

