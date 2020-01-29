Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.17 ($3.63).

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 217.40 ($2.86) on Monday. Equiniti Group has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $792.50 million and a PE ratio of 31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.68.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 10,000 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

