Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $574.56.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $591.96. 328,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,193. Equinix has a 52-week low of $363.90 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.70 and its 200-day moving average is $555.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,876.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,620,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,578,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

