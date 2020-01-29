Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 175,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

