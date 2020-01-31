Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 467,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

